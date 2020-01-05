Hunter leads Nicholls to 70-58 win over Sam Houston State

NCAA Men's Basketball
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)D’Angelo Hunter came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points and Nicholls defeated Sam Houston State 70-58 on Saturday night.

Elvis Harvey Jr. made 4 of 5 3-point attempts and scored 14 points with nine rebounds. Kevin Johnson had three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Hunter also had three 3-pointers as the Colonels (9-8, 3-1 Southland) made 13 of 32 from long distance for 41%. Warith Alatishe grabbed 11 rebounds to go with seven points.

Demarkus Lampley scored 13 points, Xavier Bryant 12 and Kai Mitchell 10 for the Bearkats (10-5, 3-1), who had a six-game winning streak snapped. Sam Houston State made just 3 of 19 from beyond the arc for 16%.

The Colonels never trailed and led by 35-29 at halftime. A 3-pointer by Harvey with just under two minutes left in the game gave the Colonels a 12-point cushion and the lead remained in double figures.

Nicholls State faces Lamar on the road on Wednesday. Sam Houston State faces Southeastern Louisiana at home on Wednesday.

