Hunt, Bandoumel lead SMU past Texas A&M-CC 91-54

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP)Feron Hunt scored 19 points to lead five SMU players in double figures, two of them getting double-doubles, and the Mustangs beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 91-54 on Monday night.

Ethan Chargois had 12 points and 11 assists and Kendric Davis 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (2-0). Emmanuel Bandoumel added a career-high 17 points and Charles Smith IV had 11.

Rasheed Browne had 8 points for the Islanders (1-2). Perry Francois added . Jordan Hairston had .

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery