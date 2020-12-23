Hume scores 27 to lift Northern Colorado past Idaho St 69-64

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Bodie Hume had a career-high 27 points as Northern Colorado narrowly defeated Idaho State 69-64 on Tuesday in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Daylen Kountz had 10 points for Northern Colorado (4-2). Kur Jockuch added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Brayden Parker had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bengals (3-5). Robert Ford III added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery