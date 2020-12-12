Hume scores 25 to carry N. Colorado over Regis 83-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Bodie Hume had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Northern Colorado easily defeated Regis 83-58 on Friday night.

Hume shot 9 for 11 from the field.

Daylen Kountz had 17 points for Northern Colorado (2-0). Matt Johnson II added 13 points and six assists.

Alex Cartwright had 18 points for the Rangers. Will Cranston-Lown added 13 points. Brian Dawson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery