Hume lifts N. Colorado over Sacramento St. 90-83 in Big Sky

NCAA Men's Basketball
BOISE, Idaho (AP)Bodie Hume had a career-high 30 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and eighth-seeded Northern Colorado defeated ninth-seeded Sacramento State 90-83 in the first round of the Big Sky Conference tournament on Wednesday.

The Bears face top-seed Southern Utah on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Matt Johnson II had 15 points, including four free throws in the last 19 seconds, and eight assists for Northern Colorado (11-10). Daylen Kountz added 14 points and eight rebounds. Kur Jockuch had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Hume added eight rebounds and three blocks.

The 90 points were a season best for Northern Colorado.

Bryce Fowler had 23 points for the Hornets (8-12). Ethan Esposito added 18 points. Zach Chappell had 17 points.

