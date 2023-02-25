THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Caleb Huffman’s 23 points helped Nicholls defeat Houston Christian 68-64 on Saturday night.

Huffman had five steals for the Colonels (15-14, 10-7 Southland Conference). Latrell Jones scored 18 points while shooting 8 for 15 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and added 10 rebounds. Edoardo Del Cadia recorded 11 points and was 5 of 8 shooting.

Maks Klanjscek led the way for the Huskies (10-20, 7-10) with 25 points, four assists and two steals. Brycen Long added 13 points, four assists and three steals for Houston Christian. Zach Iyeyemi also had nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.