Huffman lifts Jacksonville St. past Austin Peay 75-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Brandon Huffman had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Jacksonville State to a 75-67 win over Austin Peay on Saturday.

Darian Adams had 12 points for Jacksonville State (17-8, 13-6 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Amanze Ngumezi added 11 points. Kayne Henry had nine rebounds.

Carlos Paez tied a career high with 20 points for the Governors (14-12, 10-10). Terry Taylor added 17 points and seven rebounds. Alec Woodard had 12 points.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Governors for the season. Jacksonville State defeated Austin Peay 76-70 on Jan. 23.

