Huffman carries Central Michigan over Toledo 81-79

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP)Caleb Huffman scored 26 points and Meikkel Murray made a go-ahead putback with 2.3 seconds left as Central Michigan ended its eight-game losing streak, narrowly defeating Toledo 81-79 on Tuesday.

Murray finished with 24 points and nine rebounds, and Ralph Bissainthe had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Central Michigan (7-15, 3-12 Mid-American Conference).

Ryan Rollins had 17 points and six rebounds for the Rockets (19-7, 14-4). Spencer Littleson added 16 points, and Marreon Jackson had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

The Chippewas evened the season series against the Rockets. Toledo defeated Central Michigan 89-72 on Jan. 19.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES