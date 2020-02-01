Howard returns with 31 points; Marquette downs DePaul

NCAA Men's Basketball
MILWAUKEE (AP)Markus Howard returned to action and scored 31 points and Marquette beat DePaul 76-72 on Saturday in game the Blue Demons led most of the way.

His jumper – which followed a pair foul shots – occurred with 82 seconds left to give the Golden Eagles (16-6, 6-4 Big East Conference) the lead for good. He scored eight of Marquette’s last 10. Howard gave Marquette its only lead of the first half at 21-20.

He left Wednesday night’s double-overtime win against Xavier with 11:15 remaining in regulation when a hit to the face resulted in a bloody nose.

It didn’t effect his play early as he made five of his first nine 3-pointer to score 15 of Marquette’s first 21 points. He cooled off to finish 8-of-21 shooting but made 10 of 11 from the foul line. Koby McEwen scored 13 points and Jayce Johnson 11.

After winning 12 of its first 13, the Blue Demons (13-9) have gone 1-8 in Big East Conference play. Charlie Moore led four Blue Demons in double digits with 21 points, which as a team missed 11 of 23 free throws.

