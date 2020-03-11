Live Now
Howard pulls an upset downing S.C. State behind Williams

NCAA Men's Basketball
NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Charles Williams had 24 points and No. 10-seed Howard surprised South Carolina State 70-63 in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Howard (4-28) managed just a single conference win all season but now has found itself winners of two of its last three. The Bison started the season with a nine-game losing streak, won two of three then lost 17 straight. Howard advanced to play No. 2-seed North Carolina State on Wednesday.

Williams made 9 of 10 free throws, Kyle Foster scored 18 and Zion Cousins grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bison.

Damani Applewhite had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-18) who entered the tournament seeded seventh. Jahmari Etienne scored 11 and Tashombe Riley 10.

