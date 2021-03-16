Houston keeping guard up vs. upset-minded Cleveland State

The sixth-ranked and second-seeded Houston Cougars played the role of league juggernaut for most of this season, and on Sunday in the American Athletic Conference final, they did not let another moment to prove their worth slip from their grasp.

The Cougars were all but assured an NCAA Tournament berth prior to their 37-point dismantling of Cincinnati, but the one thing missing from their recent program resurgence was a conference tournament title and the automatic NCAA Tournament berth that accompanies it.

Houston (24-3) accomplished that mission and won its first tournament title since 2010.

“We’ve been putting banners (up) and cutting nets down for three or four years,” Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said. “It’s nice to know that this group will have a legacy. I told them 15, 20 years from now they’ll be driving through Houston and see if you can get in the building (the Fertitta Center) so you can show your son or daughter that banner that says ‘champion, NCAA Tournament,’ whatever the banner may say. You’re going to be proud of that.”

The Cougars will face 15th-seeded Cleveland State (19-7) on Friday at a site that represents history for both programs. The game will be at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., home of the Indiana Hoosiers, whom Sampson coached for two seasons before being forced to resign under allegations of NCAA violations. The Vikings famously stunned Indiana in their first NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Cougars are laden with standouts from junior guard Quentin Grimes, the American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year, senior guard DeJon Jarreau (Defensive Player of the Year) and senior forward Justin Gorham (Most Improved Player). But in the NCAA Tournament upsets happen, and Sampson is aware that taking opportunities for granted is a dangerous endeavor.

“I don’t know how much longer the season is going to last,” he said. “I saw UMBC beat Virginia (in the 2018 Tournament) so I don’t take anything for granted. Neither should anyone else.”

Cleveland State has a stake in NCAA Tournament lore as a March Madness darling tied to its magical run to the Sweet 16 in 1986. The Vikings became the first 14 seed to advance to the second weekend by upsetting the third-seeded Hoosiers before ousting St. Joseph’s in the second round. Cleveland State fell to Navy, and future NBA Hall of Fame center David Robinson, to end their memorable run.

This appearance in the NCAA Tournament marks the Vikings’ third overall and first since 2009.

“One thing I do know about the city of Cleveland is we have some tradition-rich sports fans that’s enjoying this moment as well. So this is for them,” said Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates, a two-time Horizon League Coach of the Year honoree in as many seasons.

The Vikings were the top seed in the Horizon League tournament and defeated Oakland 80-69 to claim the NCAA Tournament berth. They have relied mostly on defensive might, led by junior center Tre Gomillion, the Horizon Defensive Player of the Year, holding opponents to 30.8 percent 3-point shooting while forcing 14 turnovers a game.

Houston will test the Vikings’ reputation. Preparedness, however, won’t be a pressing concern.

“I think that’s the most important opponent that we have is ourselves,” Gates said. “My staff, they’ll do their jobs in preparing us. They’ve done so all year.

“Our conference is a great conference, and to get 90-plus percent of our games in has allowed us to mature, it has allowed us to get better and face different styles of play, different defenses. So my credit is to the Horizon League for their diligence this summer scheduling the way that we scheduled to get these games in the way that we did and obviously get to this point.”

