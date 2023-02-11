SAN ANTONIO (AP)Maks Klanjscek’s 25 points helped Houston Christian defeat Incarnate Word 84-78 on Saturday night.

Klanjscek added three steals for the Huskies (8-18, 5-8 Southland Conference). Brycen Long shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Andrew King shot 3 of 8 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists. The Huskies stopped a five-game slide with the win.

Jonathan Cisse led the Cardinals (11-15, 5-8) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Trey Miller added 18 points and five assists for Incarnate Word. Dylan Hayman also put up 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.