Houston Baptist routs Champion Christian College 93-60

NCAA Men's Basketball
HOUSTON (AP)Za-Ontay Boothman had 23 points as Houston Baptist routed Champion Christian College 93-60 on Friday night.

Boothman made 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Pedro Castro had 18 points and seven rebounds for Houston Baptist (1-4), which broke its season-opening four-game losing streak. Philip McKenzie added 14 points.

Marcus Blakely had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Ariyon Williams added 13 points.

