Houston Baptist cruises past Champion Christian 84-67

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (AP)Darius Lee scored 23 points to lead four in double figures and Houston Baptist beat Champion Christian 84-67 on Tuesday night.

Lee was 10-of-12 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds. Zion Tordoff added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Houston Baptist (3-5). Sam Hofman had 19 points and Brycen Long had 10.

Ariyon Williams had 23 points for Champion Christian. Braylon Hawkins had 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES