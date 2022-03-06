ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Jaelen House tossed in 27 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 21 to lead New Mexico past UNLV 76-67 on Saturday night.

House made 12 of 13 foul shots and added six rebounds for the Lobos (13-18, 5-12 Mountain West Conference).

Bryce Hamilton had 28 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (18-13, 10-8). Justin Webster added 13 points. Royce Hamm Jr. had 10 rebounds.

The Lobos evened the season series against the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV defeated New Mexico 85-56 on Jan. 11.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com