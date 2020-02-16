Hot-shooting Southern Miss tops Florida International, 75-67

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Tyler Stevenson had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Southern Miss beat Florida International 75-67 on Saturday.

Stevenson made 10 of 13 shots while the Golden Eagles shot 28 of 51 from the field (54.9%) as a team.

LaDavius Draine had 19 points for Southern Miss (9-18, 5-9 Conference USA). Gabe Watson added 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Artur Konontsuk had 10 points.

Florida International totaled a season-low 24 first-half points and made just 23 of 58 field goal attempts (39.7%).

Devon Andrews had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (17-10, 8-6). Antonio Daye, Jr. scored a season-high 21 points. Trejon Jacob had 11 points.

