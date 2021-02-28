Hot-shooting South Dakota State beats UMKC 89-77

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Douglas Wilson had 20 points as South Dakota State beat UMKC 89-77 on Saturday night.

Baylor Scheierman, Luke Appel and Matt Dentlinger added 16 points apiece for South Dakota State (15-6, 11-4 Summit League), which shot 74% (25 of 34) from the field.

The Jackrabbits made 35 of 42 (83%) free throws. Wilson and Dentlinger combined for 16-of-22 shooting from the line. Scheierman made all six of his free-throw attempts and Appel hit 6 of 7.

Josiah Allick had 17 points for the Roos (11-12, 7-7). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 16 points. Franck Kamgain had 10 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Roos for the season. South Dakota State defeated Kansas City 67-49 last Friday.

