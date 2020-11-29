Horvath leads UMBC past St. Francis (Pa.) 80-65

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Brandon Horvath had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Maryland-Baltimore County to an 80-65 win over St. Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.

St. Francis beat Pitt in its opener on Wednesday 80-70.

Darnell Rogers added 15 points for the Retrievers (1-1) and Dimitrije Spasojevic 12.

Mark Flagg had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Red Flash (1-1). Tyler Stewart added 12 points. Maxwell Land had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery