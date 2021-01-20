Horne scores 23 to lead Illinois St. over Bradley 71-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NORMAL, Ill. (AP)DJ Horne had a season-high 23 points as Illinois State defeated Bradley 71-56 on Wednesday night.

Josiah Strong had 14 points for Illinois State (5-8, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Antonio Reeves added 11 points. Dusan Mahorcic had nine rebounds.

Bradley totaled 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Elijah Childs had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Braves (9-5, 3-2). Sean East II added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http:/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES