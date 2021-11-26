Horne scores 17 to lead Tulsa past UALR 77-63

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system passing to the south of New Mexico will bring showers into the southern part of the state through Saturday. Above average temperatures settle in through next week.

Temperatures were warmer all across New Mexico this afternoon. Clouds are pushing northward though through southern New Mexico tonight as an upper-level low travels south of New Mexico into Saturday. This low-pressure system will bring scattered showers across far southern New Mexico tonight through Saturday evening, while the rest of the state remains dry.