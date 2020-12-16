Horne carries Illinois State over Chicago State 91-62

NORMAL, Ill. (AP)DJ Horne had 22 points as Illinois State routed Chicago State 91-62 on Tuesday.

Josiah Strong had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists for Illinois State (3-3). Dedric Boyd added 13 points and Antonio Reeves had 11 points.

Xavier Johnson had 22 points for the Cougars (0-7). Carlo Marble added 17 points and Ke’Sean Davis had 12 rebounds.

Photo Gallery