Horchler scores 20 to carry Providence over Xavier 83-68

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Noah Horchler had a season-high 20 points as Providence defeated Xavier 83-68 on Wednesday night.

David Duke had 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for Providence (12-11, 8-9 Big East Conference). A.J. Reeves added 16 points. Nate Watson had 15 points.

Zach Freemantle had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Musketeers (12-5, 5-5). Paul Scruggs added 22 points. Dwon Odom had 11 points.

The Friars leveled the season series against the Musketeers. Xavier defeated Providence 74-73 on Jan. 10.

