Hopkins, Maultsby help New Hampshire top Binghamton 77-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP)Josh Hopkins tied his career high with 23 points, Marque Maultsby tied his career best of 16 and New Hampshire held off Binghamton 77-69 on Saturday.

New Hampshire (10-9, 3-3 America East Conference) made 5 of 7 free throws to close out the game on a 9-4 pace after Binghamton came as close as 68-67 on a George Tinsley 3-pointer with 3:11 left to play. Maultsby hit a jumper and Hopkins made two free throws down the stretch.

Sam Sessoms scored 28 points to lead the Bearcats (8-12, 2-5), and also dished seven assists. Tinsley finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Binghamton, which is 8-2 when surpassing 70 points, is 0-11 when scoring less than 70.

The Wildcats were 53% shooting, (30-for-57) but Binghamton stayed close making 11 3-pointers.

New Hampshire faces Vermont at home on Wednesday. Binghamton matches up against Hartford on the road on Wednesday.

