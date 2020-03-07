Hoover, Wofford beat The Citadel 93-76 in SoCon tourney

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Nathan Hoover had 17 points to lead five Wofford players in double figures as the Terriers defeated The Citadel 93-76 in the first round of the Southern Conference tourney Friday night.

Chevez Goodwin added 15 points for the Terriers (17-15) . Trevor Stumpe chipped in 11, Messiah Jones scored 10 and Storm Murphy had 10. Jones also had seven rebounds.

Kaelon Harris had 22 points for the Bulldogs (6-24). Fletcher Abee added 16 points. Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 13 points.

The Citadel ended its season on a 19-game losing streak, tied with Evansville for the second-longest active streak of its kind. Kennesaw State has lost 20 in a row.

No. 7 seed Wofford plays second-seeded Furman in the the quarterfinals Saturday.

