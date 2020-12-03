Holt lifts UT-Martin over Evansville 93-87 in 2OT

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Eden Holt had 24 points as UT Martin beat Evansville 93-87 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Holt shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. Cameron Holden had 16 points and eight rebounds for UT Martin (1-0). Jaron Williams added 11 points. Eman Sertovic had 10 points.

Noah Frederking had 22 points for the Purple Aces (0-3). Shamar Givance added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jax Levitch had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery