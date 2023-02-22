AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Daron Holmes scored 22 points as Dayton beat UMass 72-54 on Wednesday night.

Holmes added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Flyers (19-9, 11-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Koby Brea scored 11 points, going 4 of 7 (3 for 5 from distance). Toumani Camara shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Minutemen (14-14, 5-11) were led in scoring by RJ Luis, who finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Keon Thompson added 10 points and five assists for UMass. In addition, Wildens Leveque finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Dayton took the lead with 19:30 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 37-27 at halftime, with Holmes racking up 14 points. Dayton extended its lead to 62-41 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Holmes scored a team-high eight points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Dayton next plays Saturday against George Mason at home, and UMass will visit Duquesne next Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.