Holmes leads Saint Bonaventure over Davidson 69-58

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Jaren Holmes had 19 points and 11 rebounds to carry Saint Bonaventure to a 69-58 win over Davidson on Sunday, the Bonnies’ seventh consecutive home victory.

Holmes made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Kyle Lofton had 18 points and six assists for Saint Bonaventure (11-3, 9-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen Adaway added six rebounds.

Davidson scored 26 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Hyunjung Lee and Kellan Grady scored 18 points apiece for the Wildcats (11-6, 6-3), whose five-game win streak came to an end.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES