1  of  2
Live Now
KTLA LIVE coverage – Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Hollingsworth, Savage lead W. Kentucky over Marshall 91-84

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)Taveion Hollingsworth had 18 points as Western Kentucky defeated Marshall 91-84 on Saturday night. Jared Savage added 16 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jordan Rawls chipped in 15. Savage also had seven rebounds.

Carson Williams had 14 points for Western Kentucky (14-6, 7-1 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Taevion Kinsey had 16 points for the Thundering Herd (9-12, 3-5). Jarrod West added 15 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Andrew Taylor had 15 points.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd on the season. Western Kentucky defeated Marshall 64-60 last Wednesday. Western Kentucky faces Florida Atlantic on the road on Thursday. Marshall faces Florida International on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞