Hollander scores 24 to lift Belmont over Austin Peay 81-76

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Caleb Hollander scored a career-high 24 points, canning six 3-pointers, and Belmont won its 14th consecutive game, defeating Austin Peay 81-76 on Thursday night in a tense encounter.

There were 26 lead changes and 12 ties in the game.

Grayson Murphy had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Belmont (17-1, 11-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Muszynski added 14 points, four assists and three blocks.

Murphy drove for a layup to break a 76-76 tie with 40 seconds left. Austin Peay missed its last four shots.

Terry Taylor had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Governors (8-6, 4-4). Carlos Paez scored a career-high 20 points. Mike Peake had 13 points and Jordyn Adams 10.

