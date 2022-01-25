Holland scores 22 to carry Fresno St. over New Mexico 65-60

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)Anthony Holland scored a career-high 22 points and Orlando Brown scored 11 and Fresno State beat New Mexico 65-60 on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Hill scored 10 and Robert Vaihola grabbed 10 rebounds for Fresno State (14-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference).

Jaelen House had 19 points for the Lobos (7-13, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 15 points and Jay Allen-Tovar scored 10 with seven rebounds.

