Holland III powers High Point past Belmont Abbey, 92-66

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Curtis Holland III had a career-high 25 points as High Point rolled past Belmont Abbey 92-66 on Saturday.

Holland III made 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Jamal Wright had 13 points for High Point (3-9). John-Michael Wright added 11 points. Cliff Thomas Jr. had 11 points for the home team.

The 92 points were a season best for High Point, which also registered a season-high 26 assists.

Sean Halloran had 13 points for the Crusaders. Romeao Ferguson added 11 points. Quest Aldridge had 11 points.

High Point plays Campbell on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞