SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP)Cameron Holden’s 24 points helped Towson defeat Mercer 70-60 on Sunday night.

Holden had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Tigers (7-1). Charles Thompson scored 17 points while going 6 of 12 and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Ryan Conway was 3 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Jalyn McCreary led the Bears (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. Kamar Robertson added 12 points, four assists and two steals for Mercer. In addition, Michael Zanoni finished with 11 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.