Holden scores 20 to lift Wright St. over N. Kentucky 95-63

NCAA Men's Basketball
DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Tanner Holden had 20 points as Wright State won its seventh consecutive home game, rolling past Northern Kentucky 95-63 on Friday night.

Bill Wampler had 19 points for Wright State (18-4, 8-1 Horizon League). Loudon Love added 16 points. Jaylon Hall had 15 points.

Tyler Sharpe had 18 points for the Norse (14-7, 6-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Jalen Tate added 16 points. Bryson Langdon had 16 points.

Wright State faces Milwaukee on the road next Friday. Northern Kentucky faces Green Bay on the road next Friday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

