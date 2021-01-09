Holden carries Wright St. over Youngstown St. 93-55

NCAA Men's Basketball
DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Tanner Holden matched his season high with 24 points plus 10 rebounds as Wright St. rolled past Youngstown State 93-55 on Saturday.

It was quite a turnaround after Youngstown State defeated Wright St. 74-72 with a buzzer beater on Friday.

Loudon Love had 15 points, three assists and three blocks for Wright St. (8-3, 6-2 Horizon League). Alex Huibregtse added 12 points. Tim Finke, Grant Basile and James Manns scored 11 points each.

Youngstown State scored 29 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Alex Vargo had 16 points for the Penguins (6-5, 3-5). Myles Hunter added 13 points. Naz Bohannon had seven rebounds.

