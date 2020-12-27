Holden carries Wright St. over Green Bay 67-53

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Tanner Holden recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds as Wright State beat Green Bay 67-53 on Saturday. Loudon Love added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Raiders.

Jaylon Hall had 12 points and seven rebounds for Wright St (5-1, 3-0 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Grant Basile added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Amari Davis had 13 points for the Phoenix (0-7, 0-3). PJ Pipes added 11 points. Lucas Stieber had seven rebounds.

Green Bay has lost eight in a row – tied for the eighth longest active losing streak in the nation – dating to it season-ending loss to Northern Kentucky in the semifinals of last season’s Horizon League tournament

The teams play again Sunday at Wright State.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Sunday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery