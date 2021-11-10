Holden carries Towson over Albany 77-56

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Cam Holden had 15 points and 11 rebounds to carry Towson to a 77-56 win over Albany on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 17 points for Towson. Jason Gibson added 14 points. Antonio Rizzuto had 11 points.

De’Vondre Perry had 11 points for the Great Danes.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES