Hogan scores 21 plus game-winner in dramatic SEMO rally

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP)Skyler Hogan scored a season-high 21 points plus the game-winner, Alex Caldwell added 14, including seven in the final 36 seconds and Southeast Missouri edged past UT Martin 74-72 for a comeback win on Thursday night.

Sage Tolbert added 16 points with nine rebounds for Southeast Missouri (6-20, 2-11 Ohio Valley Conference) while Quatarrius Wilson had 12 points and seven rebounds. Caldwell also made seven assists.

Quintin Dove had 24 points for the Skyhawks (7-17, 3-10), who held the lead for 39:36. Parker Stewart added 15 points, including a 3-pointer to open the game. Miles Thomas had 12 points.

Down by 10 at the half, the Redhawks whittled the gap down to 72-71 after Caldwell buried two 3-pointers in the last 36 seconds, converting one into a four-point play. Dq Nicholas swiped the ball and fed to Hogan, who drove for the winner – and SEMO’s only lead – with 24 seconds left.

UT Martin’s Eman Sertovic had a potential game-winning 3 hit off the front of the basket as time expired.

Southeast Missouri plays Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at home on Saturday. UT Martin faces Eastern Illinois at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞