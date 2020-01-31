Hofstra knocks down 15 3-pointers in 86-63 rout of Elon

NCAA Men's Basketball
ELON, N.C. (AP)Eli Pemberton had 26 points as Hofstra routed Elon 86-63 on Thursday night.

Desure Buie had 18 points and 11 assists for Hofstra (16-7, 7-3 Colonial Athletic Conference). Isaac Kante added 16 points and Jalen Ray had 14 as Hofstra hit a season-high 15 3-pointers.

Marcus Sheffield II had 21 points for the Phoenix (6-17, 2-8). Hunter Woods added 16 points and Chuck Hannah had seven rebounds.

The Pride improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Hofstra defeated Elon 102-75 on Jan. 4. Hofstra matches up against William & Mary on the road on Saturday. Elon faces Northeastern at home on Saturday.

