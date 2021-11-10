Hodge scores 21 to lead James Madison past Carlow 135-40

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Jalen Hodge had 21 points as James Madison rolled past Carlow 135-40 on Wednesday night in the Dukes’ season opener.

Charles Falden had 17 points, Julien Wooden added 16 points and five assists for James Madison. Alonzo Sule had 15 points and eight rebounds. Justin Amadi had a career-high 15 rebounds plus 15 points.

Marcus Millien had 17 points for the Celtics.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES