Hill scores 25 to lead Longwood over Gardner-Webb 78-71

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP)Justin Hill had a season-high 25 points as Longwood topped Gardner-Webb 78-71 on Friday.

DeShaun Wade had 18 points for Longwood (8-14, 7-9 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Juan Munoz added 15 points and Christian Wilson had nine rebounds.

Gardner-Webb scored 52 points in the second half, a season high.

Jaheam Cornwall scored a career-high 32 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-14, 7-10). D’Maurian Williams added 14 points, and Ludovic Dufeal had seven rebounds.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Runnin’ Bulldogs for the season. Longwood defeated Gardner-Webb 57-54 on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES