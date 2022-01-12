Hill scores 24 to carry Longwood over Radford 83-75 in OT

RADFORD, Va. (AP)Justin Hill had a season-high 24 points as Longwood got past Radford 83-75 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Radford forward Dravon Mangum forced overtime by making a 3-pointer from near midcourt at the buzzer.

Isaiah Wilkins had 16 points and nine rebounds for Longwood (9-5, 1-0 Big South Conference). Leslie Nkereuwem added 11 points.

Bryan Hart had 18 points for the Highlanders (5-10, 1-2). Artese Stapleton added 16 points and Mangum had 11 points and nine rebounds.

