Hill leads Presbyterian over Truett-McConnell 91-49

NCAA Men's Basketball
CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Winston Hill had 14 points as Presbyterian rolled past Truett-McConnell 91-49 on Thursday night.

Rayshon Harrison had 13 points for Presbyterian (8-7). Brandon Younger added 12 points and Kirshon Thrash had 10 points.

Presbyterian scored 49 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Enocka Franky had 18 points for the Bears.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

