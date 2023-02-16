BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower’s 22 points helped Winthrop defeat Gardner-Webb 86-78 on Wednesday night.

Hightower also added six rebounds for the Eagles (12-16, 7-8 Big South Conference). Kelton Talford also scored 22 points while shooting 9 of 9 from the field and 4 for 7 from the free-throw line. Kasen Harrison was 5-of-9 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

DQ Nicholas finished with 21 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-12, 10-5). Kareem Reid added 14 points, three steals and two blocks for Gardner-Webb. Julien Soumaoro also recorded 11 points and Caleb Robinson had his fourth double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Winthrop visits Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb visits UNC Asheville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.