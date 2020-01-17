Closings & Delays
High Point beats UNC Asheville 68-66 for first Big South win

NCAA Men's Basketball
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Denny Slay II scored 17 points off the bench, Caden Sanchez grabbed 14 rebounds and High Point held off UNC Asheville 68-66 on Thursday night for its first Big South Conference win of the season.

Trailing 35-28 at halftime, the Bulldogs tied it a 40 after a 12-2 run and closed to 66-63 on Coty Jude’s 3-pointer with three seconds left. High Point’s Jamal Wright made two free throws for a 68-63 lead before Lavar Batts Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Eric Coleman Jr. scored 15 points and Jamal Wright had 14 for High Point (4-13, 1-3), which outrebounded the Bulldogs 50-24 in ending its four-game losing streak. John-Michael Wright had 10 points.

Jude scored 16 points and Batts had 15 with seven rebounds and six assists for UNC Asheville (7-8, 1-3), which shot 46% and committed eight turnovers. LJ Thorpe scored 13 points and Tajion Jones had 12.

High Point faces Charleston Southern at home on Saturday. UNC-Asheville plays Hampton at home on Saturday.

