Higgins leads CS Bakersfield past Boise St. 46-39

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Kaleb Higgins had 11 points as Cal State Bakersfield topped Boise State 46-39 on Friday night.

Devonaire Doutrive had 15 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (3-3). Mladen Armus added nine rebounds.

Marcus Shaver Jr., who was second on the Broncos in scoring heading into the matchup with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

