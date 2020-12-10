Higgins carries St Francis (NY) over Bryant 93-91

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y. (AP)Rob Higgins had a career-high 24 points as St. Francis (N.Y.) narrowly defeated Bryant 93-91 on Wednesday.

Travis Atson had 18 points and 11 rebounds for St. Francis (1-1, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Unique McLean added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Chauncey Hawkins had 11 points.

Peter Kiss had 21 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1). Chris Childs added 19 points and Luis Hurtado Jr. had 13 points.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Bryant defeated St. Francis 101-82 last Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery