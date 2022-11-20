ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP)Freddy Hicks scored 21 points, Lue Williams added 14 and Tarleton beat Boston College 79-54 Sunday night in the semifinals of the Paradise Jam for the program’s first win over a Power 5 opponent.

Tarleton, which transitioned from Division II to Division I prior to the 2020-21 season, plays Drake in Monday’s championship game.

Hicks made 6 of 10 from the field and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line and Williams hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Shakur Daniel scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting for Tarleton (3-1).

CJ Penha Jr. hit a jumper that gave Boston College (3-2) a 5-2 lead with 17:36 left in the the first half but the Eagles went scoreless for the next 6-plus minutes as Tarleton scored 12 consecutive points to take the lead for good.

Boston College shot just 37% (7 of 19) in the first half and finished with a season-high 20 turnover.

Hicks and Daniel sandwiched jumpers around a three-point play by Williams to give the Texans their biggest lead of the game at 46-25 with 14:25 to play.

Penha led Boston College with 12 points and Mason Madsen scored 10.

UP NEXT

Tarleton plays Drake in Monday’s championship game

Boston College plays Wyoming in the third-place game Monday

