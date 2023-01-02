HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP)Garrett Hicks had 19 points in Alabama A&M’s 66-59 win over UAPB in a Southwestern Athlatic Conference opener on Monday night.

Hicks added seven rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (4-9). Messiah Thompson scored 14 points while going 5 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists and three steals. Olisa Akonobi recorded 13 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field.

Brahm Harris led the Golden Lions (4-10) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Kylen Milton added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists for UAPB. Ismael Plet also had 10 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Alabama A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State and UAPB travels to play Alabama State.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.