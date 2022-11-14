HONOLULU (AP)Kamaka Hepa’s 17 points helped Hawaii defeat Eastern Washington 71-51 on Sunday at the Rainbow Classic.

Hepa also contributed nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (2-0). Noel Coleman scored 15 points while shooting 4-for-11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Bernardo da Silva shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Eagles (0-3) were led in scoring by Cedric Coward, who finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Eastern Washington also got 10 points from Angelo Allegri. In addition, Deon Stroud had nine points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Hawaii plays Tuesday against Yale at home, while Eastern Washington squares off against Mississippi Valley State on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.