1  of  2
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Henry scores 21 to lift Bradley past Valparaiso 80-69

NCAA Men's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Ja’Shon Henry had a career-high 21 points as Bradley defeated Valparaiso 80-69 on Wednesday night.

Darrell Brown had 17 points for Bradley (15-7, 6-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Nate Kennell added 15 points and eight rebounds. Koch Bar had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (11-11, 4-5). Donovan Clay added 15 points. Ryan Fazekas had 14 points.

Bradley takes on Loyola of Chicago on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso takes on Illinois State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞